A D.C. Superior Court judge imposed a life sentence Friday on the man convicted in the killing of an artist found two and a half years ago in an apartment on the northeastern edge of Capitol Hill.

Judge Juliet McKenna sentenced El Hadji Toure, 30, formerly of Laurel, Md., in the death of Corrina Mehiel, 34, of Burnsville, N.C., according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia. He was convicted in March of this year of murder and other offenses, the prosecutor’s office said.

Under the sentence there was no possibility of release, the prosecutor’s office said.

The victim and her attacker did not know each other, according to the prosecutors.

She had been staying in a sublet basement apartment in a rowhouse in the 600 block of 14th Street NE, while she was in Washington for a couple of weeks while working on an art show at the Corcoran Gallery at George Washington University, the prosecutors said.

On March 20 as she packed, an assailant broke into the apartment, attacked her and took her belongings, the prosecutors said. Her body was found the next day. Prosecutors said she had been bound and stabbed.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news