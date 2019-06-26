A small child was rescued from the bottom of a community swimming pool in what was called a “near drowning” in Montgomery County on Monday, the county fire department said.

The child, who was about 4 years old, was spotted by a lifeguard at a pool in the 14800 block of Stonebridge View Drive, in the North Potomac area, sometime between 1:30 and 2 p.m. according to Kelvin Thomas, a battalion chief with the county fire and rescue service.

He said the lifeguard jumped in, pulled the child out and administered CPR, while rescue personnel were sent to the scene to respond to a report of a possible drowning.

After the lifeguard administered CPR, Thomas said, the child began to breathe and was crying when county rescue personnel arrived. The child appeared to be “relatively stable” when taken to a hospital, Thomas said.

He said he understood the lifeguard to be an 18-year-old woman.

