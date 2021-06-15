Lightning struck a house in Damascus on Monday night, officials said. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire)By Dana HedgpethJune 15, 2021 at 10:44 a.m. UTCshareLightning struck a home Monday night in Damascus, igniting a fire.Montgomery County Fire officials said at least one family was displaced after the incident and one firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightAbout 75 firefighters put out the two-alarm blaze at the home on Sweet Cherry Lane.Severe storms spread through the region Monday night and left dozens of homes and businesses without power. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.