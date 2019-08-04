Six residents and two dogs were displaced early Sunday after a lightning strike in the Maryland suburb of Derwood, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire department responded about 2:45 a.m. to reports of a fire after lightning struck the roof of a townhouse in the 7700 block of Epsilon Drive. Two families were accounted for, officials said, and no one was injured.

The fire resulted in about $300,000 in damage, the department said.

