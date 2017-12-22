A little-known State Department program that brings young foreigners to the United States to play sports was exploited as part of an embezzlement scheme.

Denon Hopkins, 49, of Kensington, Md., admitted Thursday in federal district court in Alexandria that he conspired with a program specialist at the State Department to falsify invoices and steal money from the Sports Visitor Program.

The program, run by George Mason University, brings groups of coaches and athletes to the United States for a two-week mix of training sessions, classes and tours. About $1.1 million to $1.4 million is spent on the cultural exchange effort each year.

The owner of a limousine company in the Washington area, Hopkins provided “legitimate transportation services” for the program but also submitted inflated and false invoices that were paid for by the State Department, prosecutor Edward Sullivan said in court.

The unnamed State Department employee would schedule fake events for which vendors such as Hopkins would be paid. Some of the money went to pay for the State Department employee’s car loans, cellphone bills and plane tickets, Sullivan said, as well as kickbacks to vendors involved in the conspiracy.

Hopkins was accused of embezzling $17,000 from March 2015 to March 2016. As part of his plea deal, he agreed to cooperate with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation. He faces a maximum sentence of five years when he is sentenced in April.

The State Department had no immediate comment. And the agency’s Office of Inspector General did not immediately return a request for comment.