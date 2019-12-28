The District

Md. man fatally shot in Northeast

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday in Northeast Washington, police said.

Police found Tarriq Childs, of Silver Spring, suffering from gunshot wounds in a car on Riggs Road between Blair Road and 1st Street, said D.C. police spokeswoman Alaina Gertz. Childs, who was unconscious and unresponsive when police arrived, was transported to a hospital before his death, Gertz said.

Police were called to the scene at 3:18 a.m. for the sounds of gunshots and found no other victims at the scene, Gertz said. No arrests have been made, she said, and police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Late Friday night, there was a shooting in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE and a stabbing in the 600 block of M Street SE. Neither of those incidents resulted in fatalities, Gertz said.

— Rachel Chason