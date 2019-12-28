Police were called to the scene at 3:18 a.m. for the sounds of gunshots and found no other victims at the scene, Gertz said. No arrests have been made, she said, and police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.
Late Friday night, there was a shooting in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE and a stabbing in the 600 block of M Street SE. Neither of those incidents resulted in fatalities, Gertz said.
— Rachel Chason