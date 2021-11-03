The immediate call by school officials to the county’s 911 center appears in sharp contrast to an incident inside the junior varsity football locker room at Montgomery’s Damascus High School in 2018. In that case, Damascus officials had credible information that a sexual assault occurred but delayed calling police for 12 hours and instead launched their own internal investigation of what happened. In the end, four players were charged with rape and attempted rape of four of their teammates while wielding a broomstick.