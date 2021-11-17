County officials said they alerted affected families, but cautioned that families who received such vaccines were encouraged to contact their child's pediatrician or doctor “to discuss options to complete the Covid-19 vaccine series,” the statement said.
Families may choose to restart the two-shot series 21 days after the incorrect dose or have the child receives the second dose as scheduled, heath officials said.
Federal and state officials removed KC Pharmacy from both vaccine programs, according to the statement.