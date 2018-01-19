A 17-year-old from Fairfax County who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend’s parents before wounding himself was formally charged on Friday, police said.

The teenager has been charged as a juvenile with two counts of murder for the deaths of Scott Fricker, 48, and his wife, Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, in their house in the 2600 block of Black Fir Court in Reston, Va.

The teen remains in the hospital, and police have not released his name because he is a juvenile. The Washington Post generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes unless they are charged as adults.

Family members and friends of the couple previously told The Post that the couple worried the 17-year-old was a neo-Nazi, and that in the weeks leading up to their death they asked their daughter to stop seeing him.

Neighbors of the 17-year-old in Lorton, Va. said he had mowed a swastika into the grass of a community field in October.