Fairfax County police have identified a driver killed Friday in a three-car crash in Lorton as Ralph J. Edwards III, 33, of Mason Neck. Five other people were hospitalized after the crash, police said.
Edwards was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado headed south on Richmond Highway in at 1:20 p.m. when it rear-ended a 2017 Subaru Forester stopped at a red light at Pohick Road, police said. Edwards’s pickup truck then struck a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado that was turning left onto Richmond Highway. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene.