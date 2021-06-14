Officers went to Lu’s home in the 9200 block of Davis Lane in Lorton and found her car parked in the driveway with recently purchased groceries inside, police said. Investigators talked to neighbors, but Lu couldn’t be located.
A search of her home turned up evidence of possible foul play, but police have not detailed what they discovered.
That afternoon, a family member also contacted police and provided an address in Belle Haven that Lu frequents, but she was not found there, police said. Lu has not responded to family messages either, leading police to believe she is missing under suspicious circumstances.
Lu was last seen at the Gordon Plaza Aldi in Woodbridge around 7:50 p.m. on June 3, police said. Lu arrived home afterward, but never took all of her groceries inside, police said.
“We remain committed to providing her family with answers and want anyone with answers to come forward with information to assist with our investigation,” said Maj. Ed O’Carroll, bureau commander of Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics.
Lu’s family could not immediately be reached for comment.