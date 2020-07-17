The sequence began at about 2 p.m., Piringer said, when calls reported hikers apparently lost or disoriented on rugged Billy Goat Trail A in the C&O Canal Park near Great Falls. Rescuers were sent.
The hikers — adults and children — were found, seemingly dehydrated but not in need of a hospital visit, Piringer said.
But in the emergency response, a rescue vehicle, turning onto the Beltway’s Outer Loop from River Road, was knocked over in a chain collision, Piringer said. Several people were taken to hospitals for checkups, he said.
And, amid the goings-on, a small white dog — from one of the vehicles in the crash, according to Piringer — was placed in a fire department vehicle for safekeeping. When its owner went to retrieve it, the obviously frightened dog got onto the Beltway and started to run, Piringer said.
The dog ran and ran. And dodged and swerved. Named Astro, it was a speedy dog, but after about a mile firefighters and motorists recaptured it, Piringer said. He said it was back with its owner “safe and sound.” After a day few dogs can hope to match.