Arlington police said a loud boom heard in the Rosslyn area Tuesday afternoon was the result of a blown transformer.

People on Twitter described hearing the sound and seeing smoke coming up from grates in the area of Lynn and 19th Streets around 4 p.m.

It appears that an underground transformer blew on Lynn Street, Arlington County Fire Department spokesman Benjamin O’Bryant said. There are power outages across several blocks but no reports of injuries, officials said.

Fire officials said they’re responding to stuck elevators. No injuries have been reported.

Metro said in a tweet there was no impact to service.

Police asked that motorists avoid the area, and said there was no threat to public safety.

A Dominion spokesman said the company was investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Rachel Weiner contributed to this report.

Some sort of explosion in Rosslyn. Word is a generator exploded? Lynn street is shut down. pic.twitter.com/FrN84gHsYf — Chris Buchheit (@TheBucket015) February 5, 2019

Lots of firetrucks and police activity in Rosslyn right now. Main roads blocked off after loud boom heard nearby. @ArlingtonVaPD @ArlingtonVaFD pic.twitter.com/GuNVSY8eyR — Leslie Aun (@laun) February 5, 2019

That explosion in #Rosslyn was huge. Shook the entire Townhall office. First responders blocked off entire street. A bus driver right on the corner told me it was a transformer and said the boom lifted/moved his bus, with him in it. Knocked out a few lights. pic.twitter.com/qxxrm14OE9 — Micah Rate (@Micah_Rate) February 5, 2019

