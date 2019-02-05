Arlington police said a loud boom heard in the Rosslyn area Tuesday afternoon was the result of a blown transformer.
People on Twitter described hearing the sound and seeing smoke coming up from grates in the area of Lynn and 19th Streets around 4 p.m.
It appears that an underground transformer blew on Lynn Street, Arlington County Fire Department spokesman Benjamin O’Bryant said. There are power outages across several blocks but no reports of injuries, officials said.
Fire officials said they’re responding to stuck elevators. No injuries have been reported.
Metro said in a tweet there was no impact to service.
Police asked that motorists avoid the area, and said there was no threat to public safety.
A Dominion spokesman said the company was investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Rachel Weiner contributed to this report.
