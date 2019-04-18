The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of a suspect who broke into a Sterling home and sexually assaulted a woman, as investigators continue to look for leads in the case.

The victim reported that an unknown person entered her home in the 120 block of North Duke Drive around 11:30 p.m. on April 9 and sexually assaulted her, the Sheriff’s Office said. The man fled after the attack.

Deputies responded to the home shortly before midnight, after the victim contacted authorities, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies and Virginia State Police searched the area, but the suspect was not found.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with curly dark hair and a slight build. He appears to be around 20 years old.

Anyone with any information regarding the possible identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective C. Czekaj of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at 703-777-1021.

