A huge blaze that broke out this week in Loudoun County has been blamed on a cause that is often discussed but remains relatively rare in houses: spontaneous combustion.

The fire, which was reported at 3:24 a.m. Wednesday on Millstead Drive in Ashburn, caused $1.5 million in damage to four houses, but no injuries were reported, authorities said Friday.

The Loudoun County fire department said its investigators determined that it was “due to the spontaneous combustion of improperly disposed oily rags.”

Most home fires, studies indicate, result from cooking, heating, electrical distribution and lighting equipment, smoking and candles. One federal government study estimated that of 835,000 fires in this country in 1995, about 2.5 percent resulted from all “natural” causes, including spontaneous combustion.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news