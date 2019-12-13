Along with lying to Loudoun Tribune investors, he admitted to doctoring papers to get his gun rights restored.

On Friday, Reynolds was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

It was his fifth felony conviction. Despite a long criminal career, Reynolds, 53, had managed to become a successful local Republican consultant. He worked for Loudoun Sheriff Mike Chapman, former state senator Dick Black and former County Board of Supervisors Chairman Scott K. York.

Reynolds met investors at political fundraisers and open-carry events. He sometimes brought along law enforcement officials to meetings.

“He is someone who surrounded himself with prominent, influential members of our community, who was trusted by elected officials,” victim Lisa Butcher said in court. “He is extremely intelligent, uncommonly savvy and extraordinarily dangerous.”

She and her husband lost $50,000 to Reynolds, who falsely told investors the paper already had substantial funds and an array of advertisers. In fact, the business was in debt, and the paper went to print only a few times.

When Butcher and her husband asked for their money back, she said Reynolds blamed them for not recruiting more investors.

Ed Levine, a local gun-rights activist, worked on the newspaper project with Reynolds and brought some victims into the venture, according to court records. He maintained through Reynolds’s attorney, David Deitch, that the newspaper was on a path to become profitable before his friend’s arrest.

Reynolds also made news in a separate incident after he claimed to have gained access to the Purcellville police chief’s emails, which included personal information about police officers and others. A thumb drive that contained the emails had gone missing during an investigation. Officials from the town, which is in Loudoun County, have not been able to verify whether Reynolds actually had access to the emails, and he did not address the issue in court on Friday.

Records show Reynolds was warned by Tom Julia, the vice president of his media company, that his newspaper sales pitch contained falsehoods.

“Every statement. . .must be accurate and defensible,” Julia wrote in March 2017. “The original business model is a good one and should be sold on its merits.”

Reynolds fired Julia and told investors in a letter that the federal investigation was based on the word of “a disgruntled terminated employee.”

From jail, according to court records, Reynolds promised to pay some victims back sooner if they did not file for official restitution. He has agreed to pay back all the money, some of which prosecutors say he spent on cars, motorcycles, fake tans and jewelry.

“None of those things have anything to do with the legitimate operation of a newspaper,” prosecutor Matthew Burke said in court.

Reynolds traced his criminal behavior to an abusive childhood and trauma from his past time in prison that exacerbated an undiagnosed executive functioning disorder.

“It’s not that I don’t have respect for the law,” he said in court. “I have blinders on. If I see a 2020 Corvette on the road … I have to get it.”

He first went to prison at 18 for forging checks; in 1996, he was convicted in the Eastern District of Virginia for a scheme involving computers bought on credit. Prosecutors said he appears to have also defrauded credit institutions by racking up debt and claiming identity theft, although he was never charged.

“My life has been plagued with … continued self-destruction; bad decisions, wrongful conduct and I have never been able to figure out why,” Reynolds wrote in a letter to the court. “I need help.”

