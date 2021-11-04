Police began investigating allegations in May when they were contacted by public school officials who learned of the relationship that allegedly happened while Barrett served as a Freedom High School counselor.
Authorities did not release details of the allegations.
County school officials placed Barrett on paid administrative leave from Stone Middle School in May when the allegations became known to the system, said spokesman Wayde Byard. The school system also is seeking to terminate Barrett and have her teaching license revoked, Byard said in a telephone interview.
Barret turned herself in at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Thursday and was later released on $10,000 bond, police said.