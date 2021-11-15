The case renewed a backlash against a Loudoun County schools’ policy, put in place after the Stone Bridge assault, which allows transgender students to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity. The parents of the Stone Bridge victim described her assailant as “gender fluid.” Authorities have not commented on that characterization, but said in court the boy was wearing a skirt on the day of Stone Bridge assault.
Parents have also raised questions about why the boy was allowed to attend a second Loudoun County high school while he was still awaiting trial on the first sexual assault. Loudoun County school officials have promised major changes to disciplinary policies in the wake of the case.
A prosecutor said in a Loudoun County juvenile court Monday that the 15-year-old pulled the girl into a Broad Run classroom between classes on Oct. 6 and put his hand down her shirt, touching her breast. She then fled.
The teen entered his plea to a felony count of abduction and a misdemeanor for sexually battery. A no-contest plea means the teenager did not admit guilt but agreed the prosecution had sufficient evidence.
He will be sentenced in the Broad Run and Stone Bridge cases in mid-December.
The teen did not address the charges in court, but a prosecutor said in court the teen told investigators he only touched the girl’s breast over her shirt.
A lawyer for the teenager declined to comment after the hearing.