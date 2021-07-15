“While I can’t identify the person of interest, it’s more than a hunch,” said Maj. Ed O’Carroll at a Thursday news conference.
Authorities spoke near a wooded area in Lorton that officers were scouring for clues. Police said they found a piece of Lu’s clothing that led them to search the location, which is a short distance from her home.
O’Carroll said investigators had made “significant progress” on the case, recovering physical and digital evidence since Lu was reported missing on June 4.
Some of the evidence indicated Lu was involved in a struggle with someone, O’Carroll said.
Lu was last seen on surveillance video shopping at an Aldi store in Woodbridge on the night of June 3.
Police said they believe she drove home to the 9200 block of Davis Lane in Lorton, because officers found her car parked in the driveway on June 4 with bagged groceries inside. Police had been called to Lu’s home by her employer, who asked for a welfare check after she didn’t report to work.
Lu has not been heard from since she went missing.
Police said there were no signs of forced entry to her home, where she lived with renters. But they said a search of the house turned up evidence they say points to a crime.
Police would not describe that evidence.
A nearby retention pond was drained as police searched for clues there and at other sites in Virginia and out of state.
In mid-June, Lu’s family pleaded for her return at a news conference. “We are extremely worried about her,” Jennifer Ball, Lu’s only daughter, said at that news conference. “We want her back home safe. We want to tell her we love her in person.”
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the discovery of what happened to Lu. A vigil for Lu is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in front of her home.
A secret algorithm is transforming DNA evidence. This defendant could be the first to scrutinize it.