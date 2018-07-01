A driver for a ride-hailing service was stabbed over the weekend in Southeast Washington after a dispute with a passenger, police said. (iStock/iStock)

A driver for a ride-hailing service was stabbed by a passenger over the weekend in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

The Lyft driver told police he had been in a dispute with a passenger shortly after midnight on Saturday morning during a trip and was stabbed on reaching their destination, in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court.

According to a police account, the driver was stabbed with a knife several times, and suffered a severe cut in the back of his head, neck and left shoulder. He apparently drove himself to a hospital, where the attack was reported.

The argument involved the time the driver was taking to reach the passenger’s destination.