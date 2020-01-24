Police said they went to Bonanza Coins on Wayne Avenue Jan. 2 after the proprietor told them that the original owner of the coins had notified local coin dealers to look out for them.

Although minted in 1871, said store owner Julian Leidman, the U.S. silver coins had never circulated, enhancing their value. In a statement released Friday, the police said the coins were worth a total of $2,900.

In the statement, police said the email alerting dealers about the coins was sent after it was reported that the coins were sold and shipped but did not arrive.

Police said the person who brought the coins to the store had not been involved in their theft.

After further investigation, the police said, they searched a home and found other items that had been stolen after being mailed.