No injuries were reported, but “a number of parcels were taken,” said Michael W. Martel, a spokesman for the postal inspection service, the law enforcement and security arm of the U.S. Postal Service.
The postal inspection service gave these descriptions of people it said were involved in the robbery:
● A black male, who may have been in his late teens or early 20s. He had a dark complexion and thin build, and was 5-foot-2 or 5-foot-3. He may have weighed 140 to 150 pounds, and he had black hair faded on the sides. He wore a reflective jacket, black “skinny” jeans and black tennis shoes, with a surgical face mask.
● A second black male, with an age, build and complexion similar to the first. He wore a black hoodie, black sweatpants, black Nike boots and also had a surgical face mask.
● The third person, also black and male, was older than the other two, the inspection service said. He wore a bright-colored sweatshirt, possibly yellow or orange, with a front pocket section and dark shorts.
The reward is for information leading to an arrest and conviction, the inspection service said. It said robbery of a Postal Service letter carrier is a federal crime with a penalty of up to 25 years in prison.