He said descriptions given of the assailants suggested that the attacks were related. No information could be learned about any motive.
The attacks occurred during a period of three or four hours Saturday afternoon in Southeast and Southwest Washington, and in Riverdale, Md., according to the Postal Inspection Service.
The vehicle involved was described as a silver or gray four-door sedan with temporary tags.
One assailant was described by the postal inspection service as an African American man in his 20s, about 5-foot-10 to six feet tall, who was slim with braids or dreadlocks and a white shirt. Only a sketchy description was given for a second possible assailant.
A reward of up to $50,000 was being offered for information leading to arrests and convictions in the attacks, the postal inspection service said.
The service listed the approximate locations and times of the attacks as:
- 4800 block of B Street SE, around 3:15 p.m.
- 3900 block of First Street SW, around 4:30 p.m.
- 100 block of Irvington Street SW, around 4:30 p.m.
- 5800 block of Quintana Street in Riverdale, around 5:30 p.m.
- 1200 block of 46th Street SE, around 6:15 p.m.
A paintball pellet may have a muzzle velocity of about 300 feet per second, about one third that of many pistols.