Family members mourn the loss of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, who was shot outside her apartment in Northeast Washington, on July 18. The painting of her is by Demont Pinder. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

The seven co-defendants charged in the July fatal shooting of a 10-year-old girl outside her home in Southeast Washington as she was trying to get an ice cream cone, will go to trial next year, a D.C. judge ruled Friday.

D.C. Superior Court Judge Craig Iscoe set the trial for Aug. 10, 2020.

Makiyah was shot about 7 p.m. on July 16 when four masked men jumped from a carjacked black Infiniti and began firing into a crowded courtyard in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE, in Clay Terrace. She was clutching a $5 bill for an ice cream cone.

Makiyah was not the intended target, police said, blaming the shooting on a feud between residents of Wellington Park and Clay Terrace.

[Police link feud between D.C. neighborhoods to fatal shooting of 10-year-old girl]

The seven charged in the killing are: Qujuan Thomas, 20; Quentin Michals, 21; Gregory Taylor, 23; Mark Price, 24; Darrise Jeffers, 19; Quanisha LaToya Ramsuer 25; and Marquell Cobbs, 16, who was charged as an adult.

The next hearing for the seven is scheduled for May 23.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news