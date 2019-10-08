An 18-year-old man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast Washington, according to Metro spokesman Dan Stessel.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Stessel said. It could not immediately be learned where in the station the 3:30 p.m. attack occurred.

Stessel said the victim and apparent attacker know each other, but he could not provide a motive. He said the attacker was last seen on a northbound Green Line train headed toward Anacostia.

Metro Transit Police are investigating. Stessel said there was no disruption to service.

