Six years ago, Dante Coleman stared into a camera recording a tribute to his mother, who was fatally shot in a vehicle while her 6-month-old daughter sat in a car seat.

“I want to find justice for what happened to my mom, with the killer on the streets and everything,” said Dante, then 14, among the last in a line of relatives and friends who spoke fondly of Shawnta Coleman.

Early Friday, the 20-year-old Coleman was shot and killed in an apartment hallway in Southeast Washington. His grandmother said he had been visiting his girlfriend and 1-year-old son.

Shawnta Coleman’s killer has not been found.

Now, relatives are seeking justice for another loved one.

“We’re getting ready to get into 2018 and nobody has done anything about her,” Shawnta Coleman’s mother, Debra Coleman, said of her daughter. “Her case has not been solved. . . . And now, this happens again? Just senseless. Just senseless.”

Shawnta Coleman, 33, was killed April 7, 2011, in the 5600 block of Emerson Street, in Bladensburg, Md. Relatives said she had gone to Prince George’s County to visit a friend and was on her way home to Alexandria, Va., when she was shot.

She had three children.

Dante Coleman, who also lived in Alexandria, was shot about 4:20 a.m. in an apartment building in the 3900 block of First Street SE. A police report says he was shot in the head. No arrest has been made, and police released no other details.

Debra Coleman, who turns 60 on Sunday, said her daughter’s death and the video the family made at the time urging a vigorous investigation made her feel “like it was just yesterday.”

Of her grandson, she said, “He was sweet and considerate, and all the kids just loved him. He was their favorite. He had a smile that would light up every room.”

Coleman said she doesn’t know what happened on Friday, after a week in which she said Dante had applied for jobs and was considering returning to school.

Ellie Silverman contributed to this report.