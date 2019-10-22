By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 22, 2019 at 7:30 AM EDTA 21-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night in Woodbridge, Va.Prince William County Police said the incident happened just after 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of Briar Rose Lane in Woodbridge.When officers arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive in a parking lot. He had been shot, police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.His name has not been released, pending the notification of his family. No arrests have been made.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy