A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night in Woodbridge, Va.

Prince William County Police said the incident happened just after 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of Briar Rose Lane in Woodbridge.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive in a parking lot. He had been shot, police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

His name has not been released, pending the notification of his family. No arrests have been made.

