A man was fatally shot Monday morning in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

They said Deandre Hawkins, 24, was found about 10:50 a.m. in the 5300 block of E Street. He died at a hospital, police said.

No address was known for Hawkins, the police said.

The site is a residential street in the Marshall Heights area. It includes two and three story apartment houses. It is less than one quarter mile from the boundary between the District and Prince George’s County.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news