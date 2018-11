A man who was fatally shot Sunday night in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington has been identified, according to D.C. police.

Dwight Banks, 26, of Northwest, died at an area hospital soon after the shooting, which was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Jefferson Street NW, a residential street two blocks east of Georgia Avenue.

Police said Banks was shot multiple times. Authorities did not discuss a possible motive.