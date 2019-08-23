A Washington Metropolitan Police car at the scene of an incident. (Clarence Williams/The Washington Post)

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday night in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Ronald Brown of Southeast.

Police said officers responded about 10 p.m. to calls reporting sounds of gunshots in the 3400 block of 18th Street SE and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting took place in the Shipley neighborhood, near Congress Heights. Police did not release other details of the shooting.

There have been 112 homicides in the District this year, up from 98 at this time in 2018.

