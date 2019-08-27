A Virginia man died more than 10 days after he was involved in a crash with a dump truck, police said. (iStock)

A 30-year-old Virginia man has died of injuries he suffered in a crash that happened more than a week ago, officials said.

Prince William County police said the incident happened around 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 16 along Balls Ford Road near Groveton Road in Manassas.

Clay Haga of Dumfries was driving a Toyota RAV4 east on Balls Ford Road when the SUV went over the double-yellow center line and hit a dump truck, police said. Haga was flown to a hospital. Police said he died Monday “as a result of his injuries.”

The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries.

Officials said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

