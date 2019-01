A 46-year-old man was killed Friday morning in a crash in Manassas, Va., that involved three vehicles, officials said.

The man’s name was not released, pending the notification of his family.

The crash happened around 10:18 a.m. at the intersection of Sudley Road and Godwin Drive. Manassas City Police officials said the crash involved three vehicles and that the man who died was driving one of the vehicles.

He died at the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.