A 52-year-old man died after he drove the wrong way on the Fairfax County Parkway, got out of his car and was hit when another vehicle crashed into his.

Fairfax County police said the incident unfolded around 1:17 a.m. Saturday near Fairfax County Parkway and Popes Head Road in the Fairfax Station area.

Earl Wilkins Jr. of Gainesville was driving a Jeep Wrangler south on the parkway when he veered into the northbound lanes and struck a Honda Civic. He got out of his Jeep and was standing in the road, police said, when a Hyundai Sonata hit “the Honda, which then hit Wilkins,” according to a police statement.

Wilkins was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

The Honda driver was also transported to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. The Hyundai’s driver suffered minor injuries.

Officials said detectives are investigating whether “speed, alcohol or drugs were factors.”