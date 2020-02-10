Earl Wilkins Jr. of Gainesville was driving a Jeep Wrangler south on the parkway when he veered into the northbound lanes and struck a Honda Civic. He got out of his Jeep and was standing in the road, police said, when a Hyundai Sonata hit “the Honda, which then hit Wilkins,” according to a police statement.
Wilkins was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.
The Honda driver was also transported to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. The Hyundai’s driver suffered minor injuries.
Officials said detectives are investigating whether “speed, alcohol or drugs were factors.”