A motorcyclist who was involved in a crash last week in Northern Virginia has died.

Prince William County police said Andrew Negvesky, 53, of Dale City died of injuries he sustained in a crash.

The accident happened around 5:15 p.m. on July 24 in the 12500 block of Purcell Road, just off the Prince William Parkway, in Manassas. Police said Negvesky was riding a Harley Davidson north on Purcell Road when he went around a turn and lost control. He was thrown into a ditch.

Negvesky was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries on July 27.

Police said speed, alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news