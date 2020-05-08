Maggiolo said the man “went under and didn’t resurface.” Rescuers spent more than an hour searching for him by boat, helicopter and along the shoreline with a K-9 officer. Units from Arlington Police, Arlington Fire, the U.S. Park Police, D.C. police and D.C. Fire were involved in the search. By 9 a.m., Maggiolo said the operation had turned from a search to a recovery effort.
Maggiolo said it is an area where people fish but warned that the river is “much more dangerous than it sometimes appears.”
He said the man’s family described him as a “moderate swimmer.” The victim was not wearing a life jacket when he fell.
Maggiolo said the river is dangerous because someone can fall in and the “water can swirl you around and pull you under.” He urged people to stay on the shoreline.
“If you’re out on the slippery rocks and you fall into the river, the odds are that you’re going to be in grave danger and you’re going to lose your life.”