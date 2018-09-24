A resident of a retirement community in Baltimore County, Md., fatally shot his wife and then killed himself , the county police said.

Police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Friday in a parking lot at the Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville .

They said Clifford Wilson Terry ,78, wheeled his recently injured wife, Mary Kathleen Black Terry,79, to their car in a wheelchair. Once there, police said, he shot his wife once in the upper body, killing her, then shot himself once in the upper body.

No information was available about any motive in the incident.

A revolver was found at the scene police said.

They said the couple lived in the independent living area of the community and were therefore permitted to legally possess a firearm.