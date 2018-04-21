An 85-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday in Prince George’s County, Md., while driving a dump truck, the state police said.

The man was not identified immediately, pending notification of relatives, the police said.

They said the man was driving south on Route 202 in the Largo area about 11 a.m. , and ran into the rear of a tractor trailer signal south of Campus Way.

The man was trapped inside the cab of his truck, the police said. They said he died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to a hospital for treatment, the police said.