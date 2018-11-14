An 87-year-old man was killed Tuesday while trying to cross a road in Southern Maryland, authorities said. An 85-year-old woman was injured. (iStock/iStock)

An 87-year-old man was killed Tuesday in Southern Maryland when he was struck by a pickup truck, authorities said. His 85-year-old wife was injured in the same incident.

The two were struck in the Great Mills area of St. Mary’s County, the county sheriff’s office said. The man was identified as Leandro Banaag Frias, and the woman as Luz Aldave Frias. They lived in the Great Mills area, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident occurred about 11:20 a.m. in the 22000 block of Chancellors Run Road, near Clipper Drive, the sheriff’s office said. The man and woman were crossing the northbound lanes of Chancellors Run, the sheriff’s office said.

Leandro Frias was flown by helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he died, according to the sheriff’s office. Luz Frias was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Prince George’s County.

A grandchild confirmed by e mail the relationship between the man and woman.