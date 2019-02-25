A 91-year-old man and his caregiver were rescued from a house fire in the Prince George’s County city of Laurel, Md., on Monday, but the man later died, authorities said.

The victim was identified as John Henry Karwoski, said Mark E. Brady, the spokesman for the county fire department.

The blaze occurred about 9:45 a.m. in a two story single family house in the 15400 block of Laurelton Drive , according to Mark E. Brady, the spokesman for the Prince George’s County county fire and rescue service.

Firefighters were told that the man, described as mobility-impaired, was trapped inside, Brady said. But before he was found, the firefighters located an unconscious woman in the house.

She was brought down an inside staircase, Brady said. The man was then found in an upstairs bedroom. He was taken out a window and down a ladder, Brady said.

Both the man and the woman were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene before being taken to hospitals, Brady said.

The woman’s age was not given. She was the man’s caregiver, Brady said, but that has not been confirmed. She remained in critical condition Monday night, he said.

He said the fire broke out in a kitchen and was accidental, apparently resulting from cooking. Damage was estimated at $50,000, he said.

Laurel is a city in the northern part of Prince George’s.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news