Police said a Virginia man was cleaning his gun when it accidentally discharged, wounding him and putting a bullet into his next door neighbor’s bed while the neighbor was sleeping.

The incident happened just after midnight New Year’s Day in the 14100 block of Asher View in Centreville, according to Fairfax County Police.

Keanu H. Kishimoto, 22, was cleaning his gun when he accidentally discharged it, police said. The bullet from his gun went into his next door neighbor’s bedroom and hit the neighbor’s bed while he was sleeping in it, according to police.

Kishimoto suffered minor injuries. His neighbor was not hurt.

Police said Kishimoto was charged with unlawful shooting and obstruction of justice.