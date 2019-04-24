A Massachusetts resident sexually assaulted the young woman who sat next to him on a plane from Tokyo to Washington, D.C., last summer, according to charges filed this week in Alexandria federal court.

Georgiy Seryogin, 47, who authorities said has U.S. and Russian passports, is accused of abusive sexual contact and was released Wednesday on bond.

According to court records, he was sitting in a window seat on the July 27, 2018 flight and began molesting the 19-year-old girl sitting next to him while she was drifting in and out of sleep. The court papers say she began crying and pushed him off before reporting the incident to a flight attendant.

Seryogin spoke to FBI agents after the plane landed and admitted he had lifted the armrest between the seats and spread a blanket over them both, according to court papers. But he said if he touched the woman next to him, it was only because he moves in his sleep. She told authorities she could tell he was awake when she pushed his hands away.

Reached by phone, Seryogin declined to comment on the case.

