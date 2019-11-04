The sexual assault victim told police that she was asleep in her residence in the 3600 block of 13th Street NW about 6:20 a.m. when the assailant hit her in the face with his fist and then raped her, according to a police report. Police believe that the man, who fled on foot, came in through a window.

Police arrested Theodore Tinsley, of no fixed address, Monday on charges of burglary and first-degree sexual abuse.

Court documents show that Tinsley had been arrested in a separate case only days before.

That encounter occurred as police officers were investigating the Wednesday theft of two bottles of vodka from Downtown Liquors, in the 3700 block of 14th Street, according to a police report. On Thursday afternoon the victim in that case spotted the alleged thief, whom police identified as Tinsley, and called 911, which brought police to the scene.

Officers said Tinsley ran and hid in an alley in the 1400 block of Spring Road NW, where police found him. Police said that Tinsley charged at an officer while swinging his fists and punched an officer in the body and face. Tinsley struck a second officer in the chest, charging documents said.

A D.C. Superior Court judge released Tinsley on Friday after he pleaded not guilty at a hearing, court records show.

As a condition of his release, Tinsley was ordered to appear Monday for a mental health assessment, according to a court order. A misdemeanor status hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11.

Thomas E. Lester, an attorney who represented Tinsley at a hearing on the assault and theft charges, declined to comment Monday. It was not immediately clear if Tinsley had a lawyer in the sexual assault case.

