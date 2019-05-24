Police arrested Richard A. Cline at 2:27 p.m. one day this month and accused him of breaking into a vehicle in front of Howard University Hospital. They took him to a station, issued him a citation to appear in court and sent him on his way.

At 6:40 p.m. the same day, police arrested Cline again, this time in front of the very station he had left, and again accused him of breaking into a car.

The 38-year-old was found sitting in the back of an unmarked vehicle owned by the D.C. police department, authorities said.

A resident noticed the oddity while reading a list of arrests made Monday in the 3rd District and posted on the police department’s Internet bulletin board.

“I ask this with zero judgment, just pure curiosity,” the woman wrote. “How it is possible that a person be arrested for two separate crimes at two separate locations four hours apart?”

Cmdr. Stuart Emerman, who runs the 3rd District station, quickly replied: “He was arrested on Georgia Avenue, transported to the Third District, processed and released on a citation to appear. He then committed the same crime on V street and was arrested again.”

Thefts and break-ins to vehicles account for about one-third of all crimes in the District, and police continually warn residents to lock their doors and keep loose change, smartphone cords and other items out of sight. Items were stolen from more than 11,600 vehicles in the District in 2018, and this year’s pace is up slightly.

Cline could not be reached. His attorney, Sean Farrelly, declined to comment.

The first arrest came outside Howard University Hospital when an officer sitting in her personal car reported a man had opened the trunk and was “rifling through her property,” according to a court document filed in the case.

Police from Howard University arrested Cline, and he was taken to the 3rd District station in the 1600 block of V Street NW. There, police said Cline was issued a criminal citation used for minor offenses that spared him an overnight stay in the D.C. jail. He was ordered to appear in court at a later date on a charge of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.

But shortly after he walked out of the station, a passerby flagged down an officer about a man seen walking up and down the street “pulling on vehicles’ door handles.”

Police said they found the man sitting in the back seat of a silver sedan owned by the police and parked on the same block. Police again identified him as Cline.

This time, police said they booked Cline into the D.C. jail, again on a charge of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. He appeared in court Tuesday and was freed by a judge who ordered him to stay away from Howard University and the police station.

He is set to appear in court in July.

