A man suspected of filming more than 60 teens and women in dressing rooms at shopping centers across Northern Virginia is facing more charges, but police said Wednesday they still need the public’s help in identifying additional victims.

Mumtaz Rauf, 39, of Alexandria, is facing three additional charges of unlawful filming for allegedly taking surreptitious photos or videos of two women and a female juvenile, police said. Police did not offer details about where and when the videos were allegedly shot.

Police said they still need to identify more than 60 victims.

Rauf was initially charged with one count of unlawfully filming a minor in late December in connection with an incident in the dressing room at the Forever 21 at Fair Oaks Mall on Christmas Eve, police said. The teen noticed what turned out to be a pinhole camera in her dressing room, and Rauf was later arrested in the mall.

Police said they believe some of the videos were shot in fitting rooms at the following times and locations:

•Dec. 22: 1:15 to 2:10 p.m. at the Fair Lakes Old Navy

•Dec. 22: 2:50 to 3:20 p.m. at the Fair Oaks Mall H&M

•Dec. 22: 3:40 to 4:15 p.m. at the Fair Oaks Mall Forever 21

•Dec. 22: 4:25 to 5:45 p.m. at the Fair Oaks Mall H&M

•Dec. 22: 9:15 to 10 p.m. at the Tysons Corner Center H&M and Old Navy

•Dec. 24: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Fair Oaks Mall Forever 21 and H&M

Police also said Wednesday that videos may have been shot at the Fair Lakes Promenade, but did not specify when.