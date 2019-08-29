A ride-share driver and his passenger were found slain in a car Aug. 27, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Md. (Prince George’s County police)

A man accused of killing an Uber driver and passenger told police he “messed up and that everything happened so fast” in replying to detectives asking who had shot the men in the car with him during a shared ride to his home, court charging documents state.

Aaron Lanier Wilson Jr., 42, of Oxon Hill, Md., told detectives he did not remember what happened because he was high on PCP, according to documents made public Thursday as Wilson made his first court appearance for a bail review.

He is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the killings of driver Beaudouin Tchakounte, 46, and passenger Casey Xavier Robinson, 32.

A public defender for Wilson argued that his client should be allowed some sort of supervised release because an eyewitness’s account describing the man fleeing the silver Mercedes-Benz where Tchakounte and Robinson were later found dead doesn’t match Wilson’s appearance. Charging documents say a witness described a short man with curly hair running from the scene, but Wilson wears his hair in long dreadlocks, his public defender said.

Prosecutors argued that Wilson should remain jailed, saying investigators have evidence linking Wilson to the crime and that Wilson has in the past been convicted of illegal possession of a firearm and theft.

“He simply executed two people unknown to him,” Assistant State’s Attorney Sam Danai said in court.



Aaron Lanier Wilson, Jr. (Prince George’s County Polic)

A Prince George’s County District Court judge ordered Wilson held without bond pending his trial, noting his previous weapons conviction and the gravity of the allegations.

Wilson had ordered a ride on the Uber app Tuesday evening to head to his home on Indian Head Highway, Prince George’s County police said in court filings. Robinson was already a passenger in the car that Tchakounte was driving when Wilson got picked up, police said.

Within moments of joining the ride, Wilson opened fire, killing Tchakounte and Robinson at about 9:45 p.m. near Indian Head Highway and Bald Eagle Road, police said.

Witnesses who called 911 heard and saw the shooting before seeing a man run from the car, police said.

Authorities subpoenaed Uber for information and the company identified Robinson and an “Aaron W.” traveling in Tchakounte’s vehicle, according to charging documents. The phone number for ‘Aaron W.” was listed to a woman who detectives later learned was Wilson’s mother, charging documents state.

When officers arrived the morning after the deaths at the home that Wilson and his mother share, they spoke with her and she told them her son was in the back bedroom sleeping, charging documents state. Police took Wilson into custody and he admitted to being in the car the night of the shootings, according to the charging documents.

