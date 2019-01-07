Kevin McGuigan, 21, is charged with killing his mother, Jaclyn McGuigan, 49, outside a church in Rockville, Md. (Police photo on left; Family photo on right)

A Maryland man accused of slashing his mother’s throat outside a Rockville church said in court Monday that he wanted to offer his plea in the case, but was stopped from doing so during a hearing in which he was ordered to undergo further psychiatric evaluation.

Kevin McGuigan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and has been locked up in the Montgomery County jail system since his arrest nine days ago. He will be sent to a maximum-security hospital in Jessup, Md. Doctors there will assess whether he has the mental capacity to understand the legal proceedings against him and participate in a criminal defense.

The Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center also has the ability to treat suspects to the point that they are mentally competent to stand trial.

According to Montgomery County police, McGuigan and his mother, Jaclyn McGuigan, 49, pulled into the parking lot of St. Raphael Catholic Church and School on the evening of Dec. 28. At some point, both got out of the car, and the son slashed his mother, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Kevin McGuigan made his first court appearance in the case Dec. 31, which resulted in his receiving a mental health evaluation at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. In court Monday, prosecutors said that a psychologist at the jail thought he is not mentally competent to stand trial at the moment.

Assistant State’s Attorney Donna Fenton said the opinion may reflect McGuigan’s silence as much as his mental state. “Our understanding is the majority of the incompetency evaluation is based on the defendant’s refusal to speak with anyone,” Fenton said.

John Lavigne, an attorney in the county’s public defender’s office, indicated that McGuigan hasn’t spoken much to their office, either.

“So far, he has not been inclined to have our services,” Lavigne said. “He has not really wanted to engage us.”

McGuigan appeared via closed-circuit monitor from the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, as is customary for bond hearings in Montgomery. District Court Judge Zuberi B. Williams gave him a chance to speak.

“Can I make my plea now and end the case?” he asked.

“No,” Lavigne quickly interjected.

Williams agreed, suggesting to McGuigan that it is too early in the case.

Defense lawyers interviewed after the hearing said that no matter what McGuigan had said, it probably would never have been shown to a jury — given that, at the time, McGuigan had been determined, at least preliminarily, to be mentally incompetent.