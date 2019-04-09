First, Rondell Henry sized up a major international airport for two hours to see if it had a large enough crowd for his plot, prosecutors contend.

Finding too few people around in the early morning at Washington Dulles International Airport, they say he moved to another target — a busy waterfront entertainment destination outside of Washington — in what federal authorities are calling Henry’s Islamic State-inspired scheme to mow down many people with a stolen U-Haul van.

Henry is due Tuesday in federal court on a charge of taking a stolen car across state lines and to face government arguments that he should be jailed while awaiting trial because of the threat of his alleged terrorist attack driven by a hatred of “disbelievers,” prosecutors wrote in court filings.

No terrorism-related counts have been filed against Henry, 28, of Germantown, who was arrested on a state charge March 28 at the National Harbor complex along the banks of the Potomac River. Prince George’s County police suspected him of breaking into a private boat along the pier that was near the allegedly stolen van they had under surveillance.

County police arrested him for the suspected break-in and subsequently learned of his plan to “commit mass murder,” according to local and federal court documents.

Prosecutors outlined the terrorism-related allegations in a detention memo released Monday, arguing that he must remain detained because he is a threat to the community.



The U-Haul van Rondell Henry, 28, from Germantown, Md., is alleged to have stolen. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland)

The computer engineer hated those who didn’t practice Islam and prepared to launch a truck attack similar to one in Nice, France, that killed 84, the government asserted in its filings. Henry spent two hours at Dulles International Airport on March 27 trying to breach security and scope out if enough people were around as targets for his attack before he gave up and drove to the Maryland waterfront to assess an attack there instead, prosecutors contend.

“He had no escape plan, intending to die while killing others for his cause,” the government said in the detention memo. The government said Henry admitted to the plot in statements to authorities and studied videos of terrorists beheading civilians and fighting overseas.

The federal public defender’s office representing Henry did not respond to a request for comment. The office typically does not comment on pending cases.

Thomas Mooney, an attorney for Henry in the breaking-and-entering charges filed by Prince George’s County, said Monday that Henry was “a valued member of the community with a peaceful and productive history.”

“We trust that the truth will surface and justice will prevail,” said Mooney, who would not make any specific statements because the case was pending.



Rondell Henry, 28, of Germantown. (Montgomery County Police)

[Vehicles as weapons of terror: U.S. cities on alert as attacks hit West]

Law enforcement committed Henry to a hospital for emergency psychiatric services shortly after his March arrest, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the case. After he was evaluated and cleared from the hospital, federal law enforcement took him into custody on April 3, the individuals said.

Neighbors in the apartment building where Henry lived in Germantown said he mostly kept to himself.

Shea Foley said Monday that he met Henry in 2017 when Foley moved into a unit directly below Henry’s in their three-story apartment building.

Foley said there was often noise during the night from Henry’s apartment from what Foley said were people walking around until 4 a.m. or 5 a.m.

“There was a lot of roaming around at night,” Foley said.

Henry agreed to cut down the noise, Foley said. Foley said when he spoke to Henry, he seemed private and wanted to keep to himself.

Henry, “determined to walk down the extremist path,” walked out of his job March 26, federal prosecutors said in court documents. The following day the Montgomery County police reported Henry as a “critical missing person” in a lookout that said his family had been unable to contact him, and he was last seen by co-workers around noon the day before “when he left his place of employment in Germantown.”

A spokeswoman for Germantown-based Hughes Network Systems said that Henry formerly worked at the company as an independent contractor on the internal help desk of its IT department. A spokeswoman Tuesday did not offer any additional details, including about when Henry was employed there, and directed additional questions to the FBI Baltimore and the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland.

During the time he went missing, Henry had been driving around in his four-door sedan looking for a larger vehicle to steal to inflict the most destruction, prosecutors assert. He abandoned his cellphone, which law enforcement agents later recovered and found on it images of the Islamic State flag and fighter, and the Pulse nightclub shooter, prosecutors said.

[Md. man planned to run down crowds at National Harbor in an ISIS-inspired attack, prosecutors say]

Henry tailed a U-Haul to a mall in Alexandria, Va., where he stole the van from a parking garage on March 26, prosecutors allege. The next morning around 5 a.m., he arrived at Dulles International Airport but found too few people for his plan, prosecutors said. Henry then tried to access restricted areas during his two hours at the airport but was unsuccessful and drove to National Harbor at around 10 a.m., court documents state.

He again didn’t see the crowds he hoped for at the waterfront complex but parked the van and found a popular part of National Harbor for a planned attack, prosecutors said.

Henry then broke into a nearby boat — named the “Govanish” — where he hid overnight to wait for the right time to launch his plot, federal prosecutors and local charging documents said.

County police spotted Henry leaping over a security fence from the boat dock and arrested him, court documents state. They then connected him to the stolen U-Haul that Prince George’s police and National Harbor Security Services had been monitoring to see who would return to the vehicle. Surveillance video showed that Henry earlier had been driving the van, charging documents said.

At the building where Henry lived, a third-floor neighbor, Meydin Osorio, recalled on Monday that days earlier she and her 17-year-old son heard commotion and banging outside their door.

“Who is it?” her son had asked on Friday amid the noise, his mother recalled.

“FBI. It’s not for you. Sorry. Stay inside,” they said back, Osorio recalled.

She said she and her son looked through their peephole and saw “FBI” written on the vests of the people in the hallway.

Osorio said she met Henry a short time after she moved into the building about three months ago. She was walking down her stairs about 6 a.m. to get to work one morning as Henry walked in, she said, and she smiled and said “Good morning.” He gave the slightest smile, she said, and the slightest nod, but did not say anything.

They passed many more times early in the morning — as she was going out of the building and he was coming in. She would say hi and his only response was the subtle head nod.

Jennifer Jenkins contributed to this report.

Read more:

Police arrest fugitive on FBI’s most wanted list for N.J. killing, linked now to D.C. case, authorities say

‘She was all I had left in my family’: 10 years in prison for Md. man in killing of ex-girlfriend

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news