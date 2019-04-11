Julian Everett, 35, is charged with sexual assault involving at least four victims. (Prince George's County Police)

A man accused of posing as a Howard University student to prey on woman has been indicted on additional sexual assault charges connected to a fourth victim who came forward after police announced his arrest in March, prosecutors said.

Julian Everett, 35, was indicted Thursday by a Prince George’s County grand jury, which added three counts involving sex crimes to the charges he faces, according to court documents.

Everett, the owner of a D.C. barbershop near Howard, met his victims through parties or social media to arrange dates with them before he would drug them and then sexually assault them, police and prosecutors said. Many of the women reported waking up feeling groggy during or right before he assaulted them, prosecutors said.

Everett was arrested in March in connection with assaults involving three teens in 2005, 2015 and 2016, police said. Two of the victims, police and prosecutors said, were Howard University students.

Police said Everett is not affiliated with Howard but owns a barbershop on U Street near the university.

The indictment Thursday involves another victim who said Everett also assaulted her in 2015, according to court documents. The age of the fourth woman and whether she was a Howard University student were not detailed in the indictment.

The fourth woman came forward after news broke of Everett’s arrest, said Denise Roberts, a spokeswoman for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. Roberts said Everett remains in jail.

Jalil Dozier, Everett’s attorney, could not be immediately reached for comment after the Thursday indictment was announced. After Everett’s bail review hearing in March, Dozier said his client maintains his innocence.

At the hearing, prosecutors said Everett’s criminal record includes a case in which he was convicted of kidnapping a transgender woman in the District 18 years ago.

