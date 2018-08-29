D.C. police are investigating a hate crime after an assault outside a convenience store in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood in Northwest Washington.

Just after midnight Wednesday in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street NW, a man came up to another man outside the store, police said. He told the victim he did “not like illegal immigrants,” police said.

The victim replied he was not an illegal immigrant. The suspect told him to “shut up” and said, “I don’t like you, and I am going to kill you” before he pulled out a knife.

Police said the suspect tried to cut the victim, who ran away. The suspect then fled the area.