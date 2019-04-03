Police said the investigation began when a man made a shocking discovery after logging on to social media: a nude video of himself that was surreptitiously taken at a popular local spa.

The man alerted Spa World in Centreville, and management notified police, sparking an investigation that revealed a Newport News man had amassed more than 150 similar videos over five years depicting 81 victims, including three who were underage, Fairfax County police said. All of the victims are male.

Police said roughly a quarter of the videos were for sale online, generating a “large amount of money” for a man they identified as the perpetrator, Kwame Anderson.

Anderson, 28, was arrested at his home Wednesday and charged with felony unlawful filming of a minor, misdemeanor unlawful filming of an adult and unlawful dissemination of the videos, police said. He is being held without bond at the Newport News jail and is expected to be extradited to Fairfax County to face trial.

Police soon discovered an additional 84 videos that were made in other locations, and Fairfax County detectives are working with authorities in other jurisdictions to try to identify those locations and victims.

“This is another example and circumstance where we are dealing with inappropriate, unacceptable and illegal videotaping behavior in a space that should be private,” said Major Ed O’Carroll, commander of the Fairfax County police’s Major Crimes Bureau.

O’Carroll was referencing the December arrest of an Alexandria man, who detectives said may have filmed more than 60 women and girls at shopping centers in Fairfax County. That man is awaiting trial.

[Man charged with filming teen in shopping center changing room]

The more recent investigation began in May 2018, when the initial victim spotted the video of himself on social media, police said.

Authorities declined to say what social media site was involved other than that it was “very prominent.”

Anderson was a customer at Spa World — not an employee — and police say he filmed the victims using a cellphone that he kept hidden. Anderson was identified as the perpetrator via IP address.

Police set up a hotline for potential victims who think they may have been filmed, at 703-246-7800.

When reached by phone, a Spa World manager said the owner was not available for comment.

No attorney for Anderson was listed in court records.

